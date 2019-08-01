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iRacing Pro Mazda S1 R4 Phoenix Speedway
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1 view • August 01, 2019
iRacing Pro Mazda Series
Season 1 Round 4 - Phoenix Speedway (60 Laps)
7/8/2019
Qualified okay in 7th but could have been better as the car got freaky loose going in turn 1. Maintained a top 5 position in the race, up to 3rd place, but then got wrecked by someone who took out 4 other cars throughout the race. Still managed to get a mid-field finish because there was so many wrecks and jumped up to 16th from 20th in division with 98 drivers, while also jumping up to 67th from 81st overall with 616 drivers.
Season 1 Round 4 - Phoenix Speedway (60 Laps)
7/8/2019
Qualified okay in 7th but could have been better as the car got freaky loose going in turn 1. Maintained a top 5 position in the race, up to 3rd place, but then got wrecked by someone who took out 4 other cars throughout the race. Still managed to get a mid-field finish because there was so many wrecks and jumped up to 16th from 20th in division with 98 drivers, while also jumping up to 67th from 81st overall with 616 drivers.
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