Live Cheap Small Town Marketing

Small town marketing. As I live in a small town where everybody knows everybody and actually the biggest stopping threat from businesses getting ahead is the mentality that if they take customers from somebody else, people are not going to like them or the other business might go out of business so there's the sort of equilibrium where no one seems to want to do anything to upset the apple cart. If just tried a few simple things to better yourself or the business and they will pay off especially in a small town. In a small town the latest technological developments take a long time to get here so if you're pretty proficient in the latest tech upgrade then you can set your price but I would try to keep away from marketing but just help them with their business with the latest tech.

