BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Puerto Rico Debt Crisis: What They Don't Tell You!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1939 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • August 25, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3291/the-multicultural-melting-pot-call-in-show-may-13th-2016
Soundcloud: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3291/the-multicultural-melting-pot-call-in-show-may-13th-2016

Question: “I'm from the island of Puerto Rico. Lately in the local news and media, the hottest subject is ‘The Mental Health of the Puerto Rican people.’ This arises because professionals attribute the ailments of our society: crime, rape, murder and recently the amount of pedophilia, to our low standards on the subject of Mental Health. The governments solution has been to spend millions of dollars, even with the islands non-existent economy, into public mental health services. Are mental health issues the cause of the problems in Puerto Rico?”

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
crisisdebtstefan molyneuxfreedomain
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Survey: Gen Z and Millennials Turn to AI, Gambling to Address &#8220;Crushing Debt&#8221;

Survey: Gen Z and Millennials Turn to AI, Gambling to Address “Crushing Debt”

Sterling Ashworth
Trump backs down: Super PAC, not taxpayers, will fund ‘Patriotic Ads&#8217;

Trump backs down: Super PAC, not taxpayers, will fund ‘Patriotic Ads’

Cassie B.
Federal judge rules warrantless searches using automated license plate readers as unconstitutional

Federal judge rules warrantless searches using automated license plate readers as unconstitutional

Ramon Tomey
Watchdog Report Finds IRS Employees Improperly Accessed Tax Records of Public Figures

Watchdog Report Finds IRS Employees Improperly Accessed Tax Records of Public Figures

Douglas Harrington
OpenAI CEO Altman: AI Benefits Require Accepting Some Harms

OpenAI CEO Altman: AI Benefits Require Accepting Some Harms

Chase Codewell
The Pneumonic Plague PSYOP Explained: Why I&#8217;m Not Afraid — and the Herbs That Work When Antibiotics Fail

The Pneumonic Plague PSYOP Explained: Why I’m Not Afraid — and the Herbs That Work When Antibiotics Fail

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy