© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Puerto Rico Debt Crisis: What They Don't Tell You!
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • August 25, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3291/the-multicultural-melting-pot-call-in-show-may-13th-2016
Soundcloud: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3291/the-multicultural-melting-pot-call-in-show-may-13th-2016
Question: “I'm from the island of Puerto Rico. Lately in the local news and media, the hottest subject is ‘The Mental Health of the Puerto Rican people.’ This arises because professionals attribute the ailments of our society: crime, rape, murder and recently the amount of pedophilia, to our low standards on the subject of Mental Health. The governments solution has been to spend millions of dollars, even with the islands non-existent economy, into public mental health services. Are mental health issues the cause of the problems in Puerto Rico?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3291/the-multicultural-melting-pot-call-in-show-may-13th-2016
Question: “I'm from the island of Puerto Rico. Lately in the local news and media, the hottest subject is ‘The Mental Health of the Puerto Rican people.’ This arises because professionals attribute the ailments of our society: crime, rape, murder and recently the amount of pedophilia, to our low standards on the subject of Mental Health. The governments solution has been to spend millions of dollars, even with the islands non-existent economy, into public mental health services. Are mental health issues the cause of the problems in Puerto Rico?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.