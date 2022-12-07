David Adair debunked by physics of materials his claim 110g rocket would snap in half melt from heat

#davidadair #debunked #rocketscience Doing simple maths using the numbers Adair provides in the interviews proves he is lying and storyteller trying to seek attention and make money grifting rockets today cant do 100gs when turning would break apart... friction from air would melt the metal skin even space shuttle ceramics and glues wouldnt work and Adair in Dads garage wouldnt know a thing about ceramics back in the 1970s see full live analysis and interview https://youtu.be/Jj1TZX8Dduw?t=4581

