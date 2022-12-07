David Adair debunked by physics of materials his claim 110g rocket would snap in half melt from heat

#davidadair #debunked #rocketscience
Doing simple maths using the numbers Adair provides
in the interviews proves he is lying and storyteller
trying to seek attention and make money grifting
rockets today cant do 100gs when turning would
break apart... friction from air would melt the metal
skin even space shuttle ceramics and glues wouldnt
work and Adair in Dads garage wouldnt know a thing
about ceramics back in the 1970s
see full live analysis and interview
https://youtu.be/Jj1TZX8Dduw?t=4581
