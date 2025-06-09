Grappling with Guilt and Grief Post-Abortion, Woman Finds Grace in Christ - Robin Gerblick

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There was a pivotal moment when Robin Gerblick’s world stopped revolving and began revealing the truth of God’s love and grace to her. This set her on a journey that would deepen her relationship with Christ over many years of trials and tribulations. Robin, a certified Biblical life coach and author of Giving Up Grace - A Spiritual Rebranding of the Soul, shares about her experience surviving two abortion procedures, grappling with that trauma, dealing with the guilt, and finding Jesus in the aftermath. “Until we know who we are, it can be hard to understand whose we are,” she explains. When you know Jesus, you know that you’re forgiven. Robin’s testimony is a reminder that Jesus can save and redeem everyone, regardless of their past and no matter the difficulty.
TAKEAWAYS
Abortion has many lifelong physical and mental effects that abortion providers refuse to warn you about
The Word of God is very clear about the identity and personhood of each human being (Psalm 139:13)
Unforgiveness toward oneself is a core struggle women face in the aftermath of an abortion
The grace of God can wash anyone clean and heal all the pain and guilt of past sin
