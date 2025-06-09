Grappling with Guilt and Grief Post-Abortion, Woman Finds Grace in Christ - Robin Gerblick

There was a pivotal moment when Robin Gerblick’s world stopped revolving and began revealing the truth of God’s love and grace to her. This set her on a journey that would deepen her relationship with Christ over many years of trials and tribulations. Robin, a certified Biblical life coach and author of Giving Up Grace - A Spiritual Rebranding of the Soul, shares about her experience surviving two abortion procedures, grappling with that trauma, dealing with the guilt, and finding Jesus in the aftermath. “Until we know who we are, it can be hard to understand whose we are,” she explains. When you know Jesus, you know that you’re forgiven. Robin’s testimony is a reminder that Jesus can save and redeem everyone, regardless of their past and no matter the difficulty.









TAKEAWAYS





Abortion has many lifelong physical and mental effects that abortion providers refuse to warn you about





The Word of God is very clear about the identity and personhood of each human being (Psalm 139:13)





Unforgiveness toward oneself is a core struggle women face in the aftermath of an abortion





The grace of God can wash anyone clean and heal all the pain and guilt of past sin









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3VC4D2X

Quotes From Abortionists article: https://bit.ly/3EzJYKJ

Exodus Women’s Retreat: https://exoduswomensretreat.com/

Giving Up Grace book: https://amzn.to/4dUfoJ0

Flash of Light Moment of Conception video: https://bit.ly/45IjmlI

Baby Olivia Life in the Womb video: https://bit.ly/3Zgbhke





🔗 CONNECT WITH ROBIN GERBLICK

Website: https://robingerblick.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/robin.gerblick

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/robingerblick/





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/