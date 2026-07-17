What is this? Please comment if you know the answer. For by the greatness & beauty of the creature, The Maker therof may plainly known Jesus Christ. Wisdom Ch. 13.

HE WORLD IS FALLING APART FAST! Kuwait Reporting Infrastructure Damage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nvZzY3T7WI



2026 WORLD EVENT WILL SHOCK MANY_B4 SOCCER WORLD CUP. #rapture #christian #jesus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4S_mtXEo68

Important WARNING. He that saith he knoweth Christ&keepeth not His commandments, is a liar. To know Christ is to believe in Christ. Ergo he that keepeth not the commandments, believeth not in Christ.

https://www.brighteon.com/516e0247-951d-4766-ba0c-7533832c3aa5

717 || Something is happening … 📆👀🙏🏼❤️‍🔥🌈

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-6l84wu0v8

When I Literally Saw The Vision or Miracle 9 letter Word made of yellowish white light "soblinter" & "strength", I had completed a 3 day fast no food, only water.

Syrach 22 The playing of music is not mete where heavyness is / even so is the correction & doctrine of wisdom ever unpleasant unto fools.

Acts 11:23 Brother William Tyndale's Honest Translation Holy Bible

Which when he was come & had seen the grace of God was glad & exhorted them all that with purpose of heart they would continually cleave unto the Lord.

ZION 🎶 Aaron Shust (Live in Jerusalem)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5j7X_ret3D4&list=RD5j7X_ret3D4&start_radio=1

RAPTURE DREAM VISION. The Lord Jesus is urgently waiting! Hear, Believe, Obey, & Share The Gospel at 1 Corinthians 15 1 to 4

https://www.brighteon.com/d57dc7a1-b76e-48ab-8d60-9dc1cc472577

You Are Holy 🎶 As For Me and My House | Joshua Aaron 🔴 Live at the Tower of David, Jerusalem

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q8mcHKURgC8&list=RD5j7X_ret3D4&index=2

Titus 2:11-15 https://www.textusreceptusbibles.com/Tyndale/56/2