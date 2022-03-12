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2016, the French journalist Anne-Laure Bonnel released a documentary following the lives of the Ukrainians separatists of the Donbass region.
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20 views • March 12, 2022
2016, the French journalist Anne-Laure Bonnel released a documentary following the lives of the Ukrainians separatists of the Donbass region.
We strongly advise you to listen to testimonies from both sides before making any definitive judgment.
01:13 Donetsk
07:41 Pervomaisk
11:32 Kommunar
15:45 Odessa
19:44 Pervomaisk
34:19 Debaltsevo
42:58 Shakhtyorsk
49:06 Lassinovataïa
We strongly advise you to listen to testimonies from both sides before making any definitive judgment.
01:13 Donetsk
07:41 Pervomaisk
11:32 Kommunar
15:45 Odessa
19:44 Pervomaisk
34:19 Debaltsevo
42:58 Shakhtyorsk
49:06 Lassinovataïa
Keywords
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