Playing The Long Game: Passing On Good-Looking Trade Setups

Today's topic is about risk management in the bigger picture. If you want to be consistently profitable as a trader or as a money manager or investor, you have to be focused on the long game. You have to have the bigger picture context of your life, of your mission in life, and of what you're trying to achieve before you die, at the forefront of your mind at all times.



So today's topic is something that's really important to me. It takes place at the intersection of supply and demand analysis, the daily struggles that we have to deal with as traders, and it has a very psychological component.



In a word, it really is all about context today.



I'm going to show you an example of how you can use supply and demand analysis to make the wisest decisions for yourself, so you can stay consistently profitable and survive another trading day, without taking a loss that could potentially set you off into a downward spiral.



That's the biggest danger in trading -- the psychological downward spiral that can take days or longer to snap yourself out of, if you lose a bad trade or if you take a trade you thought was perfect but you lose money on it.



Tune in!



Learn set and forget market analysis: www.hydra.global



Text me for content updates and upcoming webinars: (+1) 602-584-7244



Visit www.tsontakishedge.com for more great content on the Industrial Independence Lifestyle!



Follow me on Gab: gab.com/Socrates_



Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.



#setandforget #trading #supplyanddemand #investing #forex #futures