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Série MaGrav Parte 2 - Extrato do Blueprint Gerador de Energia MaGrav
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14 views • March 28, 2022
Trecho do "2015 10 26 AM KFSSI Blueprint Teaching Week" / Começa na marca de 42min 08seg e termina em 1hr 12min 33seg - Este vídeo foi compartilhado no Ensinamento Brasileiro do dia 31 de Dezembro de 2021.
Excerpt from 2015 10 26 AM KFSSI Blueprint Teaching Week / On the original video it starts at the mark of 42min 08sec and it ends at 1hr 12min 33sec - This video was shared on the Brazilian Teaching of December 31, 2021.
Excerpt from 2015 10 26 AM KFSSI Blueprint Teaching Week / On the original video it starts at the mark of 42min 08sec and it ends at 1hr 12min 33sec - This video was shared on the Brazilian Teaching of December 31, 2021.
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