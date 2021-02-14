© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here's What Really Happened in TCF Center in DETROIT, MICHIGAN on Nov. 4. Part of the BIGGEST election steal in the history of the world
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
241 views • February 14, 2021
Watch the cheating DEMS bring ILLEGAL Ballots to the TCF Center. 138,000 Biden votes, not one Trump vote. Combine that with the Dominion servers which were made for cheating and you have an election steal. The Dominion machines can be set to do fractional vote totals—in other words when you vote for Mr. Trump it gives him .75% of one vote. Meanwhile Bidan gets 1.25% of a vote. Do your homework folks.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.