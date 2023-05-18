Illegal Chinese Migrants and Human Trafficking Crossing U.S. Border

Heather Hobbs shares with The New American her observations from her recent visits to the Southern Border in Starr County, Texas and Arizona. Hobbs discusses the wave of “fighting-age” Chinese men illegally crossing the border from Mexico into the U.S. and her encounters with young girls trafficked as hostages by drug cartels.
