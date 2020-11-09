BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Global Reset, US Elections & Why The UK Needs A President Trump Top EU/UK News 11/8/2020
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1479 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
21 views • November 09, 2020
On this Sunday's weekly episode of the top news stories from around the world: #Remembrance UK Cenotaph closed to visitors for the first time as Queen lays wreath on the tomb of the unknown solider. Vienna attacker completed "rehabilitation program"; Joe #Biden to #BBC: "I'm Irish" and walks away; #Nigel #Farage tells Donald #Trump to #KeepFighting all of that and SO MUCH MORE! Resistance Chicks: The show that brings you HOPE and TRUTH!

LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


**NEW*** Rumble Masfaith3
https://rumble.com/c/c-295211
**NEW** FIND US ON PARLER
Leah: @ResistanceChicks
Michelle: @Masfaith3
Contact Us:
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
www.resistancechicks.com
Keywords
newspoliticsworlduschristianreligioncommentary
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
War Department loans heat ray weapon to DHS: Memo

War Department loans heat ray weapon to DHS: Memo

Ramon Tomey
U.S. Judge Orders Meta to Pay $25 Billion Following Cambridge Analytica Privacy Violations

U.S. Judge Orders Meta to Pay $25 Billion Following Cambridge Analytica Privacy Violations

Chase Codewell
Hundreds Protest at Meta&#8217;s Sao Paulo Office Over Brazil Election Moderation

Hundreds Protest at Meta’s Sao Paulo Office Over Brazil Election Moderation

Chase Codewell
OpenAI Discloses Two Incidents of AI Agents Weakening Monitoring Systems

OpenAI Discloses Two Incidents of AI Agents Weakening Monitoring Systems

Chase Codewell
How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

Willow Tohi
Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy