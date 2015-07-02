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[Jul 2, 2015] Flat Earth a Doctor and the Village Idiot 50,477 views on YouTube
Rob Skiba
Rob Skiba
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34 views • October 24, 2020
Well, according to many, I'm basically the village idiot these days for exploring the issue of the Flat Earth. OK. Fine. Don't listen to the village idiot then. Listen to a Semitic language expert and highly educated Bible scholar tell you EXACTLY what I've been saying all along. Dr. Michael Heiser explains how the entire Ancient Near East, including the Hebrews believed in a stationary, flat Earth, set on pillars, under a metallic dome.

Here is the link to the article I read: http://michaelsheiser.com/TheNakedBible/2012/09/interpreting-genesis-1-literalist/
Here is the link to the articles Dr. Heiser was commenting on:
http://www.patheos.com/blogs/exploringourmatrix/2012/09/fundamentalists-lacking-conviction.html
http://www.runningheads.net/2012/09/11/fundamentalists-have-the-courage-of-your-convictions/
Here is the link to the full lecture Dr. Heiser gave: http://vimeo.com/16031751
https://testingtheglobe.com

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sciencebibletechnologycosmologyastronomygeologyancient textsworld viewetymology
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