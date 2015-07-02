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[Jul 2, 2015] Flat Earth a Doctor and the Village Idiot 50,477 views on YouTube
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34 views • October 24, 2020
Well, according to many, I'm basically the village idiot these days for exploring the issue of the Flat Earth. OK. Fine. Don't listen to the village idiot then. Listen to a Semitic language expert and highly educated Bible scholar tell you EXACTLY what I've been saying all along. Dr. Michael Heiser explains how the entire Ancient Near East, including the Hebrews believed in a stationary, flat Earth, set on pillars, under a metallic dome.
Here is the link to the article I read: http://michaelsheiser.com/TheNakedBible/2012/09/interpreting-genesis-1-literalist/
Here is the link to the articles Dr. Heiser was commenting on:
http://www.patheos.com/blogs/exploringourmatrix/2012/09/fundamentalists-lacking-conviction.html
http://www.runningheads.net/2012/09/11/fundamentalists-have-the-courage-of-your-convictions/
Here is the link to the full lecture Dr. Heiser gave: http://vimeo.com/16031751
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
Here is the link to the article I read: http://michaelsheiser.com/TheNakedBible/2012/09/interpreting-genesis-1-literalist/
Here is the link to the articles Dr. Heiser was commenting on:
http://www.patheos.com/blogs/exploringourmatrix/2012/09/fundamentalists-lacking-conviction.html
http://www.runningheads.net/2012/09/11/fundamentalists-have-the-courage-of-your-convictions/
Here is the link to the full lecture Dr. Heiser gave: http://vimeo.com/16031751
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
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