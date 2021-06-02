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SATISFACTION IS THE KEY TO ALL THE GIFTS
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10 views • June 02, 2021
Your thoughts to the ideas must feel from the vantage point of how consciousness feels FREEDOM – GROWTH – JOY. Make your ideas feel like freedom, and in freedom growth, and in freedom and growth is to feel joy. Then you will have it, this is the satisfaction we are all seeking.
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