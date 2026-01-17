© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RYAN HURST Cast as KRATOS! God of War Prime Video 🔥
21 views • 1 day ago
RYAN HURST Cast as KRATOS! God of War Prime Video 🔥
Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy Opie, God of War Ragnarok THOR) cast as Kratos in Prime Video's live-action God of War series. 2-season order follows 2018 Norse reboot: Kratos/Atreus quest to scatter Faye's ashes. Ronald D. Moore (Outlander) showrunner; pre-production Vancouver. Hurst BAFTA-nommed Thor returns to franchise.
#RyanHurst #Kratos #GodOfWarSeries #PrimeVideo #GodOfWarTV #SOAOpie #RagnarokThor
