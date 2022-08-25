New Snake fang patch for drug/vaxx delivery

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A new skin patch injects medicine into the human body in less than 15 seconds with 100 invisible "snake fang" needles.
The drug is related to the vaccine, and "because the patches are painless and easy to use, scientists hope to increase vaccination rates," says Silicon Valley developers.
Source @The Awakened Species ☀️