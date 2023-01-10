Quo Vadis





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for January 9, 2023.





Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, My Love keeps you inside My Heart.





AS A MOTHER OF HUMANITY, I TAKE YOU ON CERTAIN ROADS SO THAT YOU DON'T GET LOST.





AS A MOTHER, I ANNOUNCE YOU TO PREVENT AND I ALERT YOU FOR LOVE.





Keep the clarity of who a true Christian is: he is the one who has his life centered on My Divine Son.





They live moments of uncertainty, they move from one place to another in search of the Truth.





They want to know the future by being unable to live a dignified present as children of God.





The Church of My Son is more divided.





My favorite children are divided. An attack causes the Church of My Son to enter into a schism.





TRUE DOCTRINE WILL PREVAIL AND MY SON WILL ALWAYS BE THE KING OF HIS MYSTICAL BODY.





This generation of modernisms falls into its own trap...





The disease is stronger and more contagious.





The powerful dominate the astonishment of My children who, without believing, must go to war.





From the provocations they will pass to the horror of the use of nuclear energy.





Food shortages are felt in the world.





Several countries in dispute are immersed in the battle.





AS A MOTHER, I GRIEVE FOR MY CHILDREN...





The human creature with faith, waits, others despair and the fights take place in the streets.





Pray my children, pray for England, who suffer the war.





Pray my children, pray, large volcanoes erupt, the core of the Earth burns and is magnetized by the approaching Celestial Body.





Pray my children, pray for San Francisco, your floor shudders.





Pray my children, pray for the Church, you have entered the test...





The fog has covered him and the schism is approaching.





Pray my children, pray, pray, pray tirelessly, pray, make every work and act a prayer.





Pray my children, pray with faith, pray for all humanity.





Pray my children, pray, the church suffered, suffers and will suffer because of Freemasonry.





Pray my children, pray, I look at so many spiritual corpses without faith or love for the Church of My Son.





Pray my children, the darkness comes and my children suffer.





I bless you with My Mother's Love, I bless you with My Suffering. Bless each other.





My Divine Son is hurt at the suffering of His children.





Be for the sake of My Divine Son.





Without fear, continue to be true children of My Divine Son. Don't be afraid, you're not alone.





BE FIRM, CHILDREN, WITHOUT Falling, KEEP WALKING!





I bless you, children of my heart.





Amen.





Mother Mary.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KfrKE9-3p9g



