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Ann Vandersteel joins Mike Adams to Expose Government TYRANNY & TREASON Against the American People
CONSTITUTIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT
CONSTITUTIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT
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61 views • August 25, 2023

To Learn More, Visit: https://rightnow.news

And See More of Mike's Interviews and Reports at:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport/

COMMITTEES OF SAFETY:

('Committees of Government Accountability & Safety')

A Committee of Safety can be briefly descibed as an association of concerned citizens brought together to hold their elected officials accountable, to act responsibly in the mutual self-defense of their Constitutional and God-given rights, and to respond to community emergencies whenever may become necessary.

These committees also operate following the structure of government from the local to the national level in various forms; Community-level, City/Town-level, County-level, State-level, and the National-level as a means to unify the state associations. The State-level unifies the County-level committees, the County-level committees unify the City/Town-level committees, and the City/Town-level committees unify the Community-level committees.

These committiees operate not only as a means to hold their elected officials accountable, but to also act as a form of a legitimate parallel government whenever the government breaks down or fails to follow the SUPREME CONSTITUTIONAL LAW of the nation or the state.

To See More about CoS, Visit:

CITIZEN ACTION RESOURCES!

http://www.CitizenActionNOW.US !


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treasongovernmentsafetytyrannyaccountabilitycommittees
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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