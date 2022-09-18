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Catholic Prophecy Expert Believes Antichrist Has Arrived Profits More Optimistic
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146 views • September 18, 2022

RealNewsChannel.com


Eric Gajewski has been studying Catholic and Biblical prophecy for decades. He is the host of TradCatKnight - ranked #1 Catholic channel and Top 15 Christian channel (According to Feedspot). With about 100 podcasts a month, he might just have more guests than any other. Join us as we talk about increasing censorship, the corruption and infiltration of the Catholic Church, and what’s to come.


From TradCatKnight.org: TradCatKnight is a traditional Catholic website that covers: the apostasy in the Catholic Church, the coming one world religion/ New Age, False Prophet & Antichrist, prophecy, real 3rd secret of Fatima, Zionism, Islam, patriotism, various endtime subjects, DAYS OF LOT, latest earth changes, health, GMO’s, prepper/survivalism, geopolitics, economics, geo-engineering, illuminati, freemasonry, mainstream media brainwashing, Agenda 2030, new world order, Planet X/Niburu, FEMA Camps, Mark of the Beast, phony alien disclosure forthcoming, project bluebeam, HAARP/SCALAR weaponry, weather wars, chemtrails, Vaccines, global depopulation and MORE!


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Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

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