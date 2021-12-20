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Tout ça pour ça... Laurent Ruquier face à Karine Latombe : « Les survivants au covid c'est 99,965% »
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21 views • December 20, 2021
18 août 2021 : https://planetes360.fr/laurent-ruquier-les-survivants-au-covid-99965-ils-sont-vrais-ces-chiffres-karine-lacombe-mais-bien-sur/?feed_id=118317&;_unique_id=61215eff861bf
Et repris le 27 novembre 2021 sur : https://reseauinternational.net/ruquier-pourquoi-on-nous-parle-jamais-des-survivants-au-covid-en-france-99965-tous-les-medias-francais-font-peur-a-tout-le-monde-du-matin-au-soir/#comments
https://t.me/trottasilvano/5599
Laurent Ruquier : « Les survivants au covid 99,965%… ils sont vrais ces chiffres ? »… Karine Lacombe : « mais bien sûr… »
La France vole en éclat !
On vaccine à tour de bras et on instaure la ségrégation sanitaire… tout ça pour 0,035% de la population
👇01/ 2021
Laurent Ruquier : "Les survivants au covid 99,965%… ils sont vrais ces chiffres ?"
Karine Lacombe : "mais bien sûr…" pic.twitter.com/ef8XcxqKB2
— Florent Chenu (@florent_chenu) August 18, 2021
Et repris le 27 novembre 2021 sur : https://reseauinternational.net/ruquier-pourquoi-on-nous-parle-jamais-des-survivants-au-covid-en-france-99965-tous-les-medias-francais-font-peur-a-tout-le-monde-du-matin-au-soir/#comments
https://t.me/trottasilvano/5599
Laurent Ruquier : « Les survivants au covid 99,965%… ils sont vrais ces chiffres ? »… Karine Lacombe : « mais bien sûr… »
La France vole en éclat !
On vaccine à tour de bras et on instaure la ségrégation sanitaire… tout ça pour 0,035% de la population
👇01/ 2021
Laurent Ruquier : "Les survivants au covid 99,965%… ils sont vrais ces chiffres ?"
Karine Lacombe : "mais bien sûr…" pic.twitter.com/ef8XcxqKB2
— Florent Chenu (@florent_chenu) August 18, 2021
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