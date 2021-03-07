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GOD'S WARNING BEFORE UNWORTHILY PARTAKING OF THE LORD'S PASSOVER COMMUNION:1 Corinth 11:23-32, 20210307
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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67 views • March 07, 2021

GOD's Warning Before Unworthily Partaking of The Holy Passover Communion, 20210307

1 Corinthians 11:23-32 King James Version (KJV) 23 For I have received of the LORD that which also I delivered unto you, that the LORD Jesus the same night in which He was betrayed took bread: 24 And when He had given thanks, He brake it, and said, Take, eat: this is my body, which is broken for you: this do in remembrance of me. 25 After the same manner also He took the cup, when He had supped, saying, this cup is the new testament in my blood: this do ye, as oft as ye drink it, in remembrance of me. 26 For as often as ye eat this bread, and drink this cup, ye do shew the Lord's death till He come. 27 Wherefore whosoever shall eat this bread, and drink this cup of the LORD, unworthily, shall be guilty of the body and blood of the LORD. 28 But let a man and a woman examine himself and herself, and so let him and her eat of that bread, and drink of that cup. 29 For he and she that eateth and drinketh unworthily, eateth and drinketh damnation to himself and herself, not discerning the LORD's body. 30 For this cause many are weak and sickly among you, and many sleep. 31 For if we would judge ourselves, we should not be judged. 32 But when we are judged, we are chastened of the LORD, that we should not be condemned with the world. Amen! Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected]. GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!

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breaddamnationcommunionholypassoverjudgmentwinecondemnationremembrancefcgcfcg church
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