NO WATER FOR 7 DAYS: my 32 tubs of potatoes, in Perth in my survival garden MVI_5604
EK the Urban Yeti
Back from Balingup for a week, in which, fortunately, Perth had a mild spell from the heat, and I did a 3 a.m. watering to revive what’s left of the potato crop.

slugsgardengingerraincaulifloweronioncarrotshomecelerypumpkinlemongrasssnailsred cabbagemulleincaterpillarshumuscold wintersaving seedhilling potatoesdried garlicgrub damagefennel seeddividing clumpsmarrowscarob trees

