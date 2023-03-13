Create New Account
THIS IS WHATS WRONG WITH CHURCHES | #1845
41 views
Coach Dave LIVE
Published Yesterday |

Link from Today's Show:


Pastor Gigs   https://protestia.com/2023/03/11/hillsong-paid-hundreds-of-thousands-of-dollars-to-t-d-jakes-joyce-meyer-for-honorariums/?fbclid=IwAR2nXPl23VxFpiaWXGFYXBd3AYQTnXNNuk-_N1CXOa_nMXnQQZxPE8r_qgE


Largest "churches": https://exploring-usa.com/largest-churches-america/


Ecclesiastes 12: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ecclesiastes+12&version=KJV


7 deadly sins   https://www.bibleinfo.com/en/questions/what-are-seven-deadly-sins


Ecclesiastes 8:11-14: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=ecclesiastes+8%3A11-14&version=KJV


Catholic Cartel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-M0Lw_-Nik4


psalms 14: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalms+14&version=KJV


proverbs 26: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=proverbs+26+&version=KJV











Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Membership Site - https://coachdavelive.video


Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event


Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate


Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

