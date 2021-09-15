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MrE: The Great 'Reset Symbol' Decoded (Hermaphrodite/Transvestite/Sodomite) [15.09.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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188 views • September 15, 2021
'Signs and Symbols rule the world, not words nor laws.' - Confucius
1 Kings 14:24 - 'And there were also sodomites in the land: and they did according to all the abominations of the nations which the Lord cast out before the children of Israel.'

Hermaphrodite: a person having both male and female sex organs or other abnormally sexual characteristics.
Transvestite: a person who wears clothes designed for the opposite sex.
Sodomite: a person who engages in anal sexual intercourse.
Pagan: a person holding religious beliefs other than those of the main world religions.
Ba'al: any of numerous Canaanite and Phoenician local deities - A false god or idol. · Any of various local fertility and nature gods of the ancient Semitic peoples considered to be false gods by the Hebrews.
King Solomon: according to the Hebrew Bible or Old Testament[3] a fabulously wealthy and wise king of the United Kingdom of Israel who succeeded his father, King David.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solomon
Rachel Levine - is an American pediatrician who has been the United States assistant secretary for health since March 26, 2021. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rachel_Levine

'The transpocalypse is happening now.'

- Red_Red: this channel was down for most of today. we thought bitchute might have banned you.
something similar happened to the aboveisbelow channel(not that im recommending that channel) a month ago. all her videos vanished and the channel was empty, then a couple days later, all the videos were back with the original publish dates, as if nothing happened. seems like something strange might be going on with bitchute channels that cover this topic. havent seen it happen to any other channels

MreHistory
1976 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5UX8kyo0CJUp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrehistory/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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