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The Water Machine V2
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146 views • November 29, 2020
The Water Machine - World's 1st All-Glass Gravity-fed Counter-top Water Purifier.
Comes with 2 black carbon filters that remove viruses, pathogens, bacteria, heavy metals, chlorine, fluoride, and other contaminants from your drinking water. These filters are the exact same size and specs to the Berkey filters.
Filters last 6,000 gallons for the pair, which is almost 11 years when drinking 1.5 gallons a day.
3 gallon capacity.
Can sit on the edge of your countertop or get a short or long floor stand that come in natural wood and white wood color, sold separately. (Counter-top stand $25, Floor stand $45).
Comes with 2 black carbon filters that remove viruses, pathogens, bacteria, heavy metals, chlorine, fluoride, and other contaminants from your drinking water. These filters are the exact same size and specs to the Berkey filters.
Filters last 6,000 gallons for the pair, which is almost 11 years when drinking 1.5 gallons a day.
3 gallon capacity.
Can sit on the edge of your countertop or get a short or long floor stand that come in natural wood and white wood color, sold separately. (Counter-top stand $25, Floor stand $45).
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