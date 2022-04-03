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2022 RAZER BLADE PRO 17 i9 RTX 3080ti #RFB
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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112 views • April 03, 2022
In this video I Benchmark the new 2022 Razer Blade Pro 17 i9-12900H RTX 3080ti And side by side testing Against the late 2021 RBP17 i9-11900H RTX 3080 and the early 2021 RBP17 i7 RTX 3080 and the results will surprise you.
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@00:00 START
@00:49 INTRO
@01:49 SKIP INTRO
@08:46 UPGRADING 2022 I9
@15:22 BENCH TESTING
@20:27 WHICH RAZER WOULD I BUY
@22:18 RAZER BLADE FOR SALE
@23:14 AMD THREADRIPPER FOR SALE
#razerbladepro17 #razerbladepro17i9 #3080ti #rtx3080ti

RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102

RFB - ALL VIDEOS
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RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy