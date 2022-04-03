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2022 RAZER BLADE PRO 17 i9 RTX 3080ti #RFB
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112 views • April 03, 2022
In this video I Benchmark the new 2022 Razer Blade Pro 17 i9-12900H RTX 3080ti And side by side testing Against the late 2021 RBP17 i9-11900H RTX 3080 and the early 2021 RBP17 i7 RTX 3080 and the results will surprise you.
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@00:00 START
@00:49 INTRO
@01:49 SKIP INTRO
@08:46 UPGRADING 2022 I9
@15:22 BENCH TESTING
@20:27 WHICH RAZER WOULD I BUY
@22:18 RAZER BLADE FOR SALE
@23:14 AMD THREADRIPPER FOR SALE
#razerbladepro17 #razerbladepro17i9 #3080ti #rtx3080ti
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
[email protected]
@00:00 START
@00:49 INTRO
@01:49 SKIP INTRO
@08:46 UPGRADING 2022 I9
@15:22 BENCH TESTING
@20:27 WHICH RAZER WOULD I BUY
@22:18 RAZER BLADE FOR SALE
@23:14 AMD THREADRIPPER FOR SALE
#razerbladepro17 #razerbladepro17i9 #3080ti #rtx3080ti
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
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