Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Governor Ron DeSantis: The Public Health Officials Behind the COVID Policies: "They Are Sick!"
189 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 20 hours ago |

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on COVID lockdowns: “So I call and say, 'Deborah, just tell me, when in American history has this been done and what were the results?'... And she says, 'You know, it's kind of our own science experiment that we're doing in real time.' And that didn't sit well with me... This public health clan of people, they are sick! They are ideologically captured. These are not people who should be anywhere near the levers of power."


The Blaze: https://www.theblaze.com/


Source Video: https://twitter.com/MichaelPSenger/status/1635440944194670593

Keywords
healthwhite housesciencefloridapowergovernmentgovernorpandemicron desantisglenn beckpoliciestask forcethe blazelockdownscoviddeborah birx

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket