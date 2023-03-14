Governor Ron DeSantis: The Public Health Officials Behind the COVID Policies: "They Are Sick!"

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on COVID lockdowns: “So I call and say, 'Deborah, just tell me, when in American history has this been done and what were the results?'... And she says, 'You know, it's kind of our own science experiment that we're doing in real time.' And that didn't sit well with me... This public health clan of people, they are sick! They are ideologically captured. These are not people who should be anywhere near the levers of power."







The Blaze: https://www.theblaze.com/





Source Video: https://twitter.com/MichaelPSenger/status/1635440944194670593