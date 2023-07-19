President Putin called 'Insolence and Impudence' the Failure to Fulfill Obligations to Russia under the Grain Deal.

"Russia showed miracles of endurance and tolerance, extending the grain deal, but no one was going to fulfill any obligations and agreements on the grain deal, they just constantly demanded something from Russia," the president said.

The key statements of Vladimir Putin:

➡️Russia showed miracles of patience, constantly extending the grain deal;

➡️Failure to fulfill obligations to the Russian Federation under the grain deal is impudence and impudence;

➡️The West has done everything to derail the grain deal;

➡️The West once pushed Africa into the abyss of wars, famine and poverty, and now continues its neo-colonial policy;

➡️The West obstructs even the free transfer of fertilizers by Russia to the poorest countries;

➡️The grain deal resulted in direct losses for Russian farmers in the amount of $1.2 billion;

➡️Russia is ready to replace Ukrainian grain on the world market both on a gratuitous and commercial basis;

➡️Putin confirmed the readiness of the Russian Federation to return to the grain deal if the obstacles to its agricultural exports are removed;

➡️Putin called the resumption of work of the Togliati-Odessa ammonia pipeline one of the conditions for the resumption of the grain deal;

➡️The West completely "emasculated and perverted" the originally humanitarian essence of the grain deal, made it an instrument of enrichment for speculators;

➡️To resume the grain deal, it is necessary to return its humanitarian essence;

➡️Russia will immediately return to the grain deal if all its conditions are met.

At least 10 foreign cargo ships are now in the ports of Nikolaev and Odessa. They have time to get out of there before midnight, otherwise Russia may consider them involved in a military conflict on the side of Ukraine reports Mash

The ships sail under the flags of African and Asian states. Three of them are registered in Liberia, two in Hong Kong, two in Palau. One more in the Caymans, Belize and Panama.

