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Vaccinated v. Unvaccinated, Passport v. None - The Two-Tiered 'New Normal' World. It Is Coming Fast, So What Will you Do? (MIRRORED)
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307 views • April 04, 2021
Vaccinated v. Unvaccinated, Passport v. None - The Two-Tiered 'New Normal' World. It Is Coming Fast, So What Will you Do? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-04-02_23-45-57:e
Our 'pandemic' world is permanent. The vaccine passports are right around the corner. Life will not be pleasant for the unvaccinated.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
to my primary YouTube channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
to my 2nd back up channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
to my lbry.tv channel -
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
Former Pfizer VP: “I Have Absolutely No Doubt We Are In The Presence of Evil!” Here Are The #'s Of People Dead/Injured From Covid Vaccines, & It's Forced Upon People
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-04-02_16-37-33:e
https://consentfactory.org/2021/03/29/the-unvaccinated-question/
https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/ibm-and-quot-death-s-calculator-quot-2
https://www.adalovelaceinstitute.org/project/international-monitor-vaccine-passports-covid-status-apps/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/naomi-wolf-vaccine-passports-are-end-human-liberty-west
https://www.wired.com/story/covid-19-vaccine-passports-are-coming-what-will-that-mean/
Canada's horror Quarantine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvT2r2Ffkfw
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/04/vasko-kohlmayer/the-great-vaccine-scam-even-establishment-experts-and-scientists-admit-the-jabs-are-ineffective/
https://dnyuz.com/2021/04/02/boomers-are-vaccinated-and-down-to-party/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/trump-was-right-sunlight-destroys-covid-8x-faster-scientists-believed-study-shows
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cnn-medical-expert-cdc-suggest-americans-freedoms-be-restricted-until-they-are-vaccinated
https://www.chron.com/news/article/Smallpox-virus-squads-and-mandatory-16070603.php
https://interestingengineering.com/covid-19-mutations-could-make-vaccines-ineffective-in-a-year-or-less
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-03-24/when-will-covid-end-we-must-start-planning-for-a-permanent-pandemic
https://summit.news/2021/04/02/professor-says-covid-19-will-be-like-a-fond-caress-in-comparison-to-next-pandemic/
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/covid-vaccine-variants-mutation-latest-b1824057.html
https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2021/04/fourth-surge-covid-19-unequal/618493/
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-00564-4
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-04-02_23-45-57:e
Our 'pandemic' world is permanent. The vaccine passports are right around the corner. Life will not be pleasant for the unvaccinated.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
to my primary YouTube channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
to my 2nd back up channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
to my lbry.tv channel -
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
Former Pfizer VP: “I Have Absolutely No Doubt We Are In The Presence of Evil!” Here Are The #'s Of People Dead/Injured From Covid Vaccines, & It's Forced Upon People
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-04-02_16-37-33:e
https://consentfactory.org/2021/03/29/the-unvaccinated-question/
https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/ibm-and-quot-death-s-calculator-quot-2
https://www.adalovelaceinstitute.org/project/international-monitor-vaccine-passports-covid-status-apps/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/naomi-wolf-vaccine-passports-are-end-human-liberty-west
https://www.wired.com/story/covid-19-vaccine-passports-are-coming-what-will-that-mean/
Canada's horror Quarantine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvT2r2Ffkfw
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/04/vasko-kohlmayer/the-great-vaccine-scam-even-establishment-experts-and-scientists-admit-the-jabs-are-ineffective/
https://dnyuz.com/2021/04/02/boomers-are-vaccinated-and-down-to-party/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/trump-was-right-sunlight-destroys-covid-8x-faster-scientists-believed-study-shows
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cnn-medical-expert-cdc-suggest-americans-freedoms-be-restricted-until-they-are-vaccinated
https://www.chron.com/news/article/Smallpox-virus-squads-and-mandatory-16070603.php
https://interestingengineering.com/covid-19-mutations-could-make-vaccines-ineffective-in-a-year-or-less
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-03-24/when-will-covid-end-we-must-start-planning-for-a-permanent-pandemic
https://summit.news/2021/04/02/professor-says-covid-19-will-be-like-a-fond-caress-in-comparison-to-next-pandemic/
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/covid-vaccine-variants-mutation-latest-b1824057.html
https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2021/04/fourth-surge-covid-19-unequal/618493/
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-00564-4
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