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Trudeau Has Blood On His Hands!
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163 views • February 20, 2022
How is it that this hypocritic sleazebag is still in power?
Is everyone asleep?
When George Floyd died, whole cities were burned down following that incident. There's certainly no need for such re-active violence here, but wouldn't it be something to see the MSM at least truthfully reporting on what's going on and eventually seeing the heartless thugs, on their power trips, to justice?
Is everyone asleep?
When George Floyd died, whole cities were burned down following that incident. There's certainly no need for such re-active violence here, but wouldn't it be something to see the MSM at least truthfully reporting on what's going on and eventually seeing the heartless thugs, on their power trips, to justice?
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