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The First Vaccinated Woman in the UK (Margaret Keenan) Algorithms Connect to the White House, Voter Fraud and 'Rigged Elections'
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2647 views • December 09, 2020
I had not really been using Gematria lately as a research tool, until I knew that I had to look at the first person to receive the new vaccine 'jab' in Great Britain. There was already talk on line that the old elderly woman was a 'crisis actor' and it was a vaccination hoax. So when I searched the name 'Margaret Keenan' in Gematria you will soon realize that the Freemason Scoundrels of Great Britain are clearly sending the United States several messages when they chose the old biddy's name - Margaret Keenan. Truly as I like to say: 'The Numbers Don't Lie'.
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
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Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
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Flote.app
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