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The First Vaccinated Woman in the UK (Margaret Keenan) Algorithms Connect to the White House, Voter Fraud and 'Rigged Elections'
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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2647 views • December 09, 2020
I had not really been using Gematria lately as a research tool, until I knew that I had to look at the first person to receive the new vaccine 'jab' in Great Britain. There was already talk on line that the old elderly woman was a 'crisis actor' and it was a vaccination hoax. So when I searched the name 'Margaret Keenan' in Gematria you will soon realize that the Freemason Scoundrels of Great Britain are clearly sending the United States several messages when they chose the old biddy's name - Margaret Keenan. Truly as I like to say: 'The Numbers Don't Lie'.


Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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