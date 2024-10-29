April Dyck's Collection of UFO Photos - Part 1 of 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 of 3. Introduction of April Cotton Dyck
• Brian introduces April Dyck, mentioning her extensive experience with UFOs, orbs, angels, and the supernatural.
• April Dyck shares her background, including her retirement and her work capturing photos and videos of her experiences.
• Mention of her YouTube channel and website where she shares her content.
• April Dyck begins her presentation, sharing her screen to show her photos and videos.
UFO Photos and Initial Experiences
• April Dyck starts with her first UFO sighting at age three, describing it as a small object that could shape-shift and cloak.
• Shares a video of an object in the sky that can shape-shift, light up, and cloak.
• Discusses a photo of an object that looks like a moon but disappears quickly, suggesting that people often miss UFOs in photos.
• Describes a blue orb hanging over a forest, making no sound and causing no movement in the trees, and remote viewing a drawing to understand it better.
Beach UFO Incident
• April Dyck recounts an incident where she and a friend saw a UFO over a crowded beach, which took off when they took a photo.
• Describes the frustration of not being able to capture the entire scene due to the UFO's sudden departure.
• Mentions the distress of seeing a UFO over a crowded beach where no one seemed to notice.
• Shares a drawing of the UFO to document the event and understand its shape and details.
Trail Camera Photos and Beams of Light
• April Dyck discusses her use of trail cameras to capture photos and videos of UFOs and other phenomena.
• Shares photos of beams of light and objects with beams of light, which she believes are not spider webs or other natural phenomena.
• Describes the trail cameras' ability to capture daytime beams of light and their independent operation.
• Mentions the presence of beams of light on deer and other wildlife, suggesting a broader phenomenon.
Blinky UFO and Shape-Shifting UFO
• April Dyck introduces "Blinky," a UFO that has been seen across Canada, which has a spinner and energy around it.
• Describes the pattern of the Blinky UFO, which is known for its blinking behavior.
• Shares a drawing of a night UFO that can change shape into different forms, including a heart and a spiral.
• Mentions the "scientist UFO," which appeared during a cold night and seemed to be a group of scientists checking things out.
Reptilian UFOs and Family History
• April Dyck discusses her belief that reptilian beings operate certain UFOs, based on her experiences and photos.
• Shares a photo of two boomerang-shaped objects that looked like reptilian ships, which were synchronized and moved around the moon.
• Mentions the significance of the time 3:00 AM and the feeling of being called outside during paranormal experiences.
• Reflects on her family history and the possibility of genetic predisposition to paranormal experiences.
