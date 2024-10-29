April Dyck's Collection of UFO Photos - Part 1 of 3

Part 1 of 3. Introduction of April Cotton Dyck

• Brian introduces April Dyck, mentioning her extensive experience with UFOs, orbs, angels, and the supernatural.

• April Dyck shares her background, including her retirement and her work capturing photos and videos of her experiences.

• Mention of her YouTube channel and website where she shares her content.

• April Dyck begins her presentation, sharing her screen to show her photos and videos.





UFO Photos and Initial Experiences

• April Dyck starts with her first UFO sighting at age three, describing it as a small object that could shape-shift and cloak.

• Shares a video of an object in the sky that can shape-shift, light up, and cloak.

• Discusses a photo of an object that looks like a moon but disappears quickly, suggesting that people often miss UFOs in photos.

• Describes a blue orb hanging over a forest, making no sound and causing no movement in the trees, and remote viewing a drawing to understand it better.





Beach UFO Incident

• April Dyck recounts an incident where she and a friend saw a UFO over a crowded beach, which took off when they took a photo.

• Describes the frustration of not being able to capture the entire scene due to the UFO's sudden departure.

• Mentions the distress of seeing a UFO over a crowded beach where no one seemed to notice.

• Shares a drawing of the UFO to document the event and understand its shape and details.





Trail Camera Photos and Beams of Light

• April Dyck discusses her use of trail cameras to capture photos and videos of UFOs and other phenomena.

• Shares photos of beams of light and objects with beams of light, which she believes are not spider webs or other natural phenomena.

• Describes the trail cameras' ability to capture daytime beams of light and their independent operation.

• Mentions the presence of beams of light on deer and other wildlife, suggesting a broader phenomenon.





Blinky UFO and Shape-Shifting UFO

• April Dyck introduces "Blinky," a UFO that has been seen across Canada, which has a spinner and energy around it.

• Describes the pattern of the Blinky UFO, which is known for its blinking behavior.

• Shares a drawing of a night UFO that can change shape into different forms, including a heart and a spiral.

• Mentions the "scientist UFO," which appeared during a cold night and seemed to be a group of scientists checking things out.





Reptilian UFOs and Family History

• April Dyck discusses her belief that reptilian beings operate certain UFOs, based on her experiences and photos.

• Shares a photo of two boomerang-shaped objects that looked like reptilian ships, which were synchronized and moved around the moon.

• Mentions the significance of the time 3:00 AM and the feeling of being called outside during paranormal experiences.

• Reflects on her family history and the possibility of genetic predisposition to paranormal experiences.





