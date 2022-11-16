Conferencia Cambio climático y salud

Conferencia de Nauzet Morgade en Oñati, Gipuzkoa, España, el 15/Octubre/2022
Patentes, pruebas y evidencias sobre los planes de manipulación climática a través de la geoingeniería.
Por favor, considere apoyar económicamente a Nauzet Morgade para que pueda divulgar varios guiones muy interesantes que actualmente tiene escritos y pueda producir esos documentales.
*PayPal: https://bit.ly/3nihQx1
*Cuenta: ES40 0073 0100 5806 3792 7221
*Bizum: 613020225
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.