Conferencia Cambio climático y salud
23 views
uraniano
Published 13 days ago |

Conferencia de Nauzet Morgade en Oñati, Gipuzkoa, España, el 15/Octubre/2022

Patentes, pruebas y evidencias sobre los planes de manipulación climática a través de la geoingeniería.

Por favor, considere apoyar económicamente a Nauzet Morgade para que pueda divulgar varios guiones muy interesantes que actualmente tiene escritos y pueda producir esos documentales.

*PayPal: https://bit.ly/3nihQx1

*Cuenta: ES40 0073 0100 5806 3792 7221

*Bizum: 613020225


Keywords
chemtrailscontaminaciongeoingenieriaclimaticoaerosolesnubes

