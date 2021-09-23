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Jab reactions
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221 views • September 23, 2021
Hi in this video I have mirrored from Hugo talks it shows the jab reactions to a young lady and how the medical establishment have ignored it
Here is the link to the original video
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/doctor-039-s-daughter-jab-reactions-ignored-ireland-hugo-talks-lockdown_GazPHRPlucwF4NX.html
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
Here is the link to the original video
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/doctor-039-s-daughter-jab-reactions-ignored-ireland-hugo-talks-lockdown_GazPHRPlucwF4NX.html
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
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