Seeking Money, CPS Grabs Baby & Blocks Adoption Agreement
The New American
Child Protection Services (CPS) in Idaho grabbed a newborn baby and are working to cancel a private adoption agreement that the birth mother made with family members who were willing and able to adopt baby Lily, the would-be adoptive mother Rachel Templeton explained in this episode of Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. The goal of CPS was to get government incentive money by getting the baby adopted to a foster parent through the state, as even senior officials have admitted, Templeton said. This is merely the tip of the iceberg.     

