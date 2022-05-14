A Treasonous Set of WHO Amendments to Undermine the U.S. Constitution Before Midterm Elections

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Once the WHO creates this risk assessment autocratically, they will communicate with other intergovernmental organizations and other member states to make a "go or no go" decision to issue a health mandate, which is under the complete control of Director-General Tedros. Under this statute, he has complete authority to permit the WHO Constitution to take precedence over national constitutions.
Dr. Robert Malone: "This is a play to circumvent not only the U.S. Constitution but to circumvent the ability of states to control medical care within their domains."
Full Video: https://rumble.com/v14mezr-dr.-robert-malone-biden-admin.-proposed-who-amendments-an-impeachable-offen.html