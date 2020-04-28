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Professor Says Excess Cancer Deaths Will Be Counted As Coronavirus Deaths
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24 views • April 28, 2020
A professor at King’s College London has warned that there will be more excess cancer deaths over the next 5 years than the number of people who die from coronavirus in the UK due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus lockdown, which is preventing cancer victims from getting treatment.
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