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EMERGENCY NEWS UPDATE FROM JONATHAN ADLER "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR"
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50 views • August 02, 2021
This is a brief emergency news update and overview. I will be doing more of these and more in-depth due to the importance of current events, in particular the covid "vaccine" aka chemical depop. bioweapon situation and the border crisis.
I am a full time investigative reporter and activist defending our Constitutional Republic from the globalist insurgency and takeover. They are in their Endgame to totally control human society worldwide and if they succeed, they will genocide up to 99 percent of humanity.
Their covid bioweapon jabs have already killed thousands and will unfortunately kill millions in the fall.
Share, subscribe and follow me on Brighteon, Gab, youtube, bitchute, brandnew tube and more platforms TBA.
Email [email protected]
with your name, city state, phone optional and $ pledge(optional)to support my "groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency" and world genocide plandemic.
I am a full time investigative reporter and activist defending our Constitutional Republic from the globalist insurgency and takeover. They are in their Endgame to totally control human society worldwide and if they succeed, they will genocide up to 99 percent of humanity.
Their covid bioweapon jabs have already killed thousands and will unfortunately kill millions in the fall.
Share, subscribe and follow me on Brighteon, Gab, youtube, bitchute, brandnew tube and more platforms TBA.
Email [email protected]
with your name, city state, phone optional and $ pledge(optional)to support my "groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency" and world genocide plandemic.
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