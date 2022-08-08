DEREK BLACK, (Son of Don Black of Stormfront) LEAVES WN MOVEMENT, Aug 8, 2022

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How Higher Education Helped Derek Black Renounce White SupremacyDerek Black, godson to former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke, was being groomed to lead the white nationalist movement. Then he went to college.
https://www.nea.org/advocating-for-change/new-from-nea/how-higher-education-helped-derek-black-renounce-white-supremacy
https://www.splcenter.org/hatewatch/2016/11/03/take-money-and-run-how-don-black%E2%80%99s-son-escaped-white-supremacist-movement-he-was-born
TAKE THE MONEY AND RUN: HOW DON BLACK’S SON ESCAPED THE WHITE SUPREMACIST MOVEMENT HE WAS BORN TO INHERIT