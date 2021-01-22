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DOCTOR DEMANDS AUDIT OF COVID DEATHS
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447 views • January 22, 2021
DOCTOR DEMANDS AUDIT OF COVID DEATHS
Family doctor and former Minnesota State Senator Scott Jensen made waves last year when he was one of the first in his field to speak out about the number of #Covid19 deaths thought to be inflated by the CDC’s irregular, and loose, guidelines on diagnosing death from Covid. Now, as the number of deaths has surpassed 400,000 in the US, Dr. Jensen and lawmakers are calling for an audit of these deaths.
#CovidDeaths #DrJensen #DeathAudit #DeptOfHealth #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
Family doctor and former Minnesota State Senator Scott Jensen made waves last year when he was one of the first in his field to speak out about the number of #Covid19 deaths thought to be inflated by the CDC’s irregular, and loose, guidelines on diagnosing death from Covid. Now, as the number of deaths has surpassed 400,000 in the US, Dr. Jensen and lawmakers are calling for an audit of these deaths.
#CovidDeaths #DrJensen #DeathAudit #DeptOfHealth #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
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