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Running On Empty
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20 views • March 09, 2022
[Bidan]’s Green Dream
* Unfortunately, he keeps breaking records — just not the ones we want.
* If the cost of everyday life surges because of inflation and spiking gas prices, that’s a tax hike on everybody.
* This isn’t just an energy crisis; it’s an economic crisis.
* What he’s doing isn’t a plan, unless the plan is to drive up oil prices.
* He can’t let a good crisis go to waste.
* He continues to play the blame game and lie about his energy policies.
* On his first day in office, he killed the Keystone pipeline and paused drilling on federal land.
* He’s begging monarchs and dictators to pump more oil.
* He wants to pay blood money for fuel while they continue using the $ to terrorize us and their own people.
* His plan is to buy dirtier oil while making our enemies rich.
* Suggestions:
1. Use more of our own oil here.
2. Repeal the gas tax.
3. Cut the ethanol blending mandate.
4. Open Alaska for business and restore suspended leases.
* By restoring American energy independence, we become self-sufficient on oil/gas and can sell it to our allies.
* Let’s protect ourselves by fueling ourselves.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 8 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300068412001
* Unfortunately, he keeps breaking records — just not the ones we want.
* If the cost of everyday life surges because of inflation and spiking gas prices, that’s a tax hike on everybody.
* This isn’t just an energy crisis; it’s an economic crisis.
* What he’s doing isn’t a plan, unless the plan is to drive up oil prices.
* He can’t let a good crisis go to waste.
* He continues to play the blame game and lie about his energy policies.
* On his first day in office, he killed the Keystone pipeline and paused drilling on federal land.
* He’s begging monarchs and dictators to pump more oil.
* He wants to pay blood money for fuel while they continue using the $ to terrorize us and their own people.
* His plan is to buy dirtier oil while making our enemies rich.
* Suggestions:
1. Use more of our own oil here.
2. Repeal the gas tax.
3. Cut the ethanol blending mandate.
4. Open Alaska for business and restore suspended leases.
* By restoring American energy independence, we become self-sufficient on oil/gas and can sell it to our allies.
* Let’s protect ourselves by fueling ourselves.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 8 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300068412001
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