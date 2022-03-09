Running On Empty

[Bidan]’s Green Dream* Unfortunately, he keeps breaking records — just not the ones we want.* If the cost of everyday life surges because of inflation and spiking gas prices, that’s a tax hike on everybody.* This isn’t just an energy crisis; it’s an economic crisis.* What he’s doing isn’t a plan, unless the plan is to drive up oil prices.* He can’t let a good crisis go to waste.* He continues to play the blame game and lie about his energy policies.* On his first day in office, he killed the Keystone pipeline and paused drilling on federal land.* He’s begging monarchs and dictators to pump more oil.* He wants to pay blood money for fuel while they continue using the $ to terrorize us and their own people.* His plan is to buy dirtier oil while making our enemies rich.* Suggestions:1. Use more of our own oil here.2. Repeal the gas tax.3. Cut the ethanol blending mandate.4. Open Alaska for business and restore suspended leases.* By restoring American energy independence, we become self-sufficient on oil/gas and can sell it to our allies.* Let’s protect ourselves by fueling ourselves.The full version of this segment is linked below.Jesse Watters Primetime | 8 March 2022