© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Where do YOU Stand?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • April 30, 2020
Whether it's politics or religion, the world ultimately divides itself into two sides, and during this coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the world is dividing itself more than ever in the hopes of choosing the best political candidate to lead us to safety. Whether it's Left vs Right, or East vs West, you pick the side that lines up best with your political ideologies. But deep down, you know that neither side represents the ideal political system, and that you will always be left with one problem or another, regardless of who is in power. So what do you do? This video will show you.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Merry Christmas from Victoria and Joel Osteen: I wish you and your family a Merry Christmas. by Links Jet Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Вложите веру в Бога, на Которого вы уповаете. Кеннет Коупленд\Kenneth Copeland by Believe Today !
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Why Wuhan lab is at the centre of a virus controversy by RTE https://www.rte.ie/news/coronavirus/2... FAIR USE
Photo of John Piper, Oct 2010 by Micah Chiang https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Torben Søndergaard by The Last Reformation https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
How China is containing the spread of the coronavirus by South China Morning Post FAIR USE
Rohingya - The Forgotten People by The Play Studio
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Virus Hands World Leaders Sweeping Powers They May Never Give Up by Bloomberg https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl... FAIR USE
Garda helicopters are conducting Covid-19 aerial surveillance to ensure people are complying with guidelines by the journal.ie https://www.thejournal.ie/garda-air-s... FAIR USE
China rolls out software surveillance for the COVID-19 pandemic, alarming human rights advocates by abc NEWS https://abcnews.go.com/International/... FAIR USE
[Eng Sub] March of Steel Torrent / 钢铁洪流进行曲 [Chinese Military Song] by Hakushin Channel Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Trump turns against WHO to mask his own stark failings on Covid-19 crisis by The Guardian (https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2...) FAIR USE
Smart helmet measures 100 body temperatures in 2 minutes by
中国新闻网 Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
China Sacrifices a Province | to Save the World | from Coronavirus by ETV Andhra Pradesh Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Top 100 Subscribe Button and Bell Icon and Like (Green Screen) by YOU-RDI Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
China’s Wuhan after its coronavirus lockdown by World News Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
NAZI CONCENTRATION CAMPS by PublicResourceOrg Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Wuhan Huoshenshan Hospital under construction by hinanews.com / China News Service https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Uncomfortable questions are going to keep coming up about America’s role in spreading Covid-19 by medium.com/@rainershea https://medium.com/@rainershea612/unc...
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Merry Christmas from Victoria and Joel Osteen: I wish you and your family a Merry Christmas. by Links Jet Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Вложите веру в Бога, на Которого вы уповаете. Кеннет Коупленд\Kenneth Copeland by Believe Today !
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Why Wuhan lab is at the centre of a virus controversy by RTE https://www.rte.ie/news/coronavirus/2... FAIR USE
Photo of John Piper, Oct 2010 by Micah Chiang https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Torben Søndergaard by The Last Reformation https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
How China is containing the spread of the coronavirus by South China Morning Post FAIR USE
Rohingya - The Forgotten People by The Play Studio
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Virus Hands World Leaders Sweeping Powers They May Never Give Up by Bloomberg https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl... FAIR USE
Garda helicopters are conducting Covid-19 aerial surveillance to ensure people are complying with guidelines by the journal.ie https://www.thejournal.ie/garda-air-s... FAIR USE
China rolls out software surveillance for the COVID-19 pandemic, alarming human rights advocates by abc NEWS https://abcnews.go.com/International/... FAIR USE
[Eng Sub] March of Steel Torrent / 钢铁洪流进行曲 [Chinese Military Song] by Hakushin Channel Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Trump turns against WHO to mask his own stark failings on Covid-19 crisis by The Guardian (https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2...) FAIR USE
Smart helmet measures 100 body temperatures in 2 minutes by
中国新闻网 Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
China Sacrifices a Province | to Save the World | from Coronavirus by ETV Andhra Pradesh Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Top 100 Subscribe Button and Bell Icon and Like (Green Screen) by YOU-RDI Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
China’s Wuhan after its coronavirus lockdown by World News Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
NAZI CONCENTRATION CAMPS by PublicResourceOrg Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Wuhan Huoshenshan Hospital under construction by hinanews.com / China News Service https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Uncomfortable questions are going to keep coming up about America’s role in spreading Covid-19 by medium.com/@rainershea https://medium.com/@rainershea612/unc...
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.