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Pauls UFO vid analysis& Cases re-visit+Killing the UAP Fake noise damaging UFOLOGY]-OT Chan Live#368
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
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82 views • February 06, 2021
#ufos #alien #Antarctic #ufology #wales #silversuitedaliens

Topics:-
1) Gen Chat
2) 4 Tanks in Antarctica Solved!
3) images of rocks with straight lines. cubes hexagons pillars
on earth proves mother-earth nature can form such structures
thus disproving right-angles on other planets means past life
there.
4) Cont. with the google earth Tanks so what are they finally
explained.
5) GUFON promoting mars moon frauds for anomalies rocks
being buildings
6) White blobs in F14 fighter photos.. Solved it not as UFOs
alien craft but something more mundane
7) Old Moon Radar in a crater non-sense from GUFON and thirdphaseofmoon has already debunked and solved
see full HD image from space of same crater.
8) using Paint 3D to make artifacts and fake cubes
from NASA images (is so wrong!) again promoted by GUFON
and his team.
9) Touched again on Moon anoms and fakes images of Mike Bara.
10) TPOM debunked in 2011 by someone on facebook video
edit faked UFOs with repeated sounds.
11) UFO cases (real well studied cases) From Wales
the Welsh 1977 Flap
a) Silver Suit aliens sighted compared to American cases
in same time period.
b) Cows being transported in impossible ways and how
it relates to USA case like skinwalker ranch bulls in trailer
story.
c) Jeffery Greenshaw , police/cop silver suited alien
case of Falkville

Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.

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Thanks to the Following

Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.

ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Keywords
aliensalienufospacehoaxesufosdebunkingcraftfraudsouterspacethirdphaseofmoongufonrealcases
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