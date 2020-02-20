High Tech WAR - "Control the Enemy Remotely" - From a Distance - Part 4 of 4

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Brain and Body Controls - Deployed
Nano Tech in OUR Bodies - Controlled by Micro Processors
Nano Technology - We have entered an era of synthetic biology
Nano particle is one billionth of a meter
Worldwide WARFARE Upon All That's Living
Military Doctrine of Full Spectrum Dominance
Interview with Elana Freeland