CONTROLLED OPPOSITION, AKA "BIG ALT MEDIA"... COMING AT YOU, HOT AS POSSIBLE





THIS IS THE RHETORIC IM TALKING ABOUT:

https://www.brighteon.com/3bc73b76-ae1b-4d02-90aa-2f036d7390e5





This is just MY opinion and interpretation. You don't have to agree. But I believe this to be intentional...





Every now and then, one of these big controlled opposition guys will cross over the line, like this guy did yesterday, and it allows me to seriously point it out becuz it's so obvious. This is one of the "most trusted" sources in alt media from the looks of things and has HUGE reach, OBVIOUSLY intentionally ruling people up. Usually, it's really subtle and my concern is, the subtlety is gone these days. Meaning they don't even think they need it anymore. THAT reflects a really dangerous situation... And it's really concerning. Take a walk w me real quick. Give ME your 30 mins instead of the normal and I promise you'll be glad you did. Just hear me out. This is RAMPANT. And worst of all, it's working. We HAVE to stop this y'all. We re talking about Civil War. We NEED thoughtful people or at least an awareness of these provacatuers. Pass it on! It's the ONLY WAY. These guys need the actual type of exposure they deserve. Hit meeeeee! [email protected]