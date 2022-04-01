No Protection, No Disinfection, No Medicine—Patients Condemned Horrible Conditions at Shanghai Mobile Cabin Hospital

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
03/29/2022 Patients complained about horrible conditions at Shanghai Mobile Cabin Hospital. Amid high risk of cross infections among thousands of patients, there is no protection equipment, no disinfection, no medicine, and no PCR test. Even the toilets have no water, and the human waste is a mess.