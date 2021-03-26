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With Joe Biden's Mental Faculties In a Free Fall Jill Biden Attempts to Sabotage Kamala By Sending Her to the Border
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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180 views • March 26, 2021
We waited 65 days for a Joe Biden Press conference and as was predicted Biden spent one hour reading from scripted responses and he had hand picked questions and reporters pre-selected and placed on a sheet of paper on his podium. Biden only took 10 reporters questions from softball journalists. In this video I isolate on the border crisis response by Biden and we look at a recent episode of Steve Bannon's War Room Pandemic which dramatically looked at illegal aliens being let out of the piggyback of a tractor trailer near the Rio Grande and we see a motel in southern Texas that is being used to house illegal aliens with Covid 19 and then I ask the question if Kamala Harris is the right person for Joe Biden to be overlooking the migrant crisis or is he and wifey Jill setting her up to fail by washing his hands of the crisis.

Related video:

War Room Pandemic
Episode 823
https://rumble.com/embed/vce7bv/?pub=et9v9

Related link:

https://trendingpolitics.com/exposed-now-we-know-what-was-on-notes-joe-biden-kept-looking-at-during-his-first-press-conference-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo

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