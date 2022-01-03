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The Truth Behind the Anti-Vaccination Movement!
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10 views • January 03, 2022
There is a battle going on between the anti-vax movement and the governments of the world. There is so much that can be said to criticise the lies being promoted by the anti-vax movement. But we mustn't overlook the hypocrisy and lies of the supposed "experts" who are trying to fight back against the anti-vax movement using artificial intelligence. There are on both sides of the fight, and all of this is creating the very system of oppression and greed predicted in Bible prophecy.
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