BREAKING NEWS: Hunter Biden Convicted On All Counts In Federal Gun Trial

A Delaware jury convicted Hunter Biden of three federal felonies Tuesday for unlawfully purchasing a gun while he was addicted to drugs in 2018, according to multiple reports—a major blow to the president’s son.
