BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Situation Update, August 20th, 2021 - Booster shot extermination plans accelerated to preempt global awakening
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
48562 followers
Follow
228
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
146085 views • August 20, 2021
For anyone paying attention, it’s abundantly obvious now that the entire covid “plandemic” scam is a global depopulation scheme to scare people into taking spike protein bioweapons shots (“vaccines”) that will kill them over time. What the globalists didn’t anticipate, however, is the rapid awakening to the truth that’s now spreading like wildfire across the landscape of medicine and science. With more doctors, PhDs, nurses and health care workers waking up and blowing the whistle every day, the globalists are in a panic to hurry up and kill the masses before the “normies” catch on to the vaccine depopulation scam.

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-20-health-authorities-pushing-booster-shot-extermination-plans-to-hurry-and-kill-the-masses.html

0:00 Intro
2:18 News
33:57 Vaccines
55:35 Recommendations

For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
▶️ Download our app: https://www.naturalnews.com/App
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Parler: https://Parler.com/profile/HealthRanger/posts
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/healthrangerstore/
🔴 Diaspora: https://share.naturalnews.com/
Keywords
mike adamsvaccinesamericaevilhumanitygenocideusainsanitypandemicdnamedical tyrannycomplianceobedienceexterminationanti-vaxxerscovid-19mrnasituation updatespike proteinsbooster shot
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Dr. Makis Is Right: Repurposed Drugs Like Ivermectin Deserve a Place in Cancer Care

Dr. Makis Is Right: Repurposed Drugs Like Ivermectin Deserve a Place in Cancer Care

Mike Adams
Study of 1,000-Plus Finds No Significant Brain-Volume Loss During Menopause Transition

Study of 1,000-Plus Finds No Significant Brain-Volume Loss During Menopause Transition

Chase Codewell
Dietitian Lists Five Food and Drink Groups Linked to Cancer

Dietitian Lists Five Food and Drink Groups Linked to Cancer

Zoey Sky
Eight Foods High in Creatine Linked to Muscle Energy Support

Eight Foods High in Creatine Linked to Muscle Energy Support

Coco Somers
Meta-Analysis Finds Circuit Training May Lower Blood Pressure Most

Meta-Analysis Finds Circuit Training May Lower Blood Pressure Most

Chase Codewell
Report Outlines Six Carrying Exercises for Strengthening Multiple Muscle Groups

Report Outlines Six Carrying Exercises for Strengthening Multiple Muscle Groups

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy